Thursday, May 5th | 4 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine’s Zelensky Spoke to Israeli PM About ‘Scandalous’ Russian Remarks

Israel Rings in 74th Independence Day With Jerusalem Torch-Lighting Ceremony

Israeli Police: Terror Groups Spreading ‘Fake News’ About Temple Mount to Stoke Tensions

Russia Steps Up Propaganda Offensive Targeting Israel Over Alleged Backing for Ukraine ‘Neo-Nazis’

University of Melbourne Rejects ‘Antisemitic’ BDS Motion Passed by Student Union

Maccabi Tel Aviv Honors Fallen Players, Supporters in Yom HaZikaron Tribute

History of US State Department Shows ‘Jewish White Privilege’ Is a Myth

Auschwitz Survivor Shortlisted for Simon Wiesenthal Prize for Combating Antisemitism, Holocaust Education

Stunning Reversal: How Did the ‘Harvard Crimson’ Come to Support BDS Against Israel?

How Did an Interview Between Mehdi Hasan and Peter Beinart on Ukraine Turn into an Attack on Israel?

May 4, 2022 5:24 pm
0

Ukraine’s Zelensky Spoke to Israeli PM About ‘Scandalous’ Russian Remarks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 30, 2022. Picture taken April 30, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the “scandalous and completely unacceptable remarks” by Russia’s foreign minister about Hitler.

In a video address early Thursday morning in Ukraine, Zelensky said the comments by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had outraged the entire world.

In an interview on Sunday, Lavrov said the Nazi dictator had Jewish origins, provoking outrage from Israeli officials. Russian officials have repeatedly refused to walk back the comments, with the foreign ministry spokeswoman on Wednesday accusing “Israeli mercenaries” of fighting alongside far-right extremists in the Ukrainian military.

Speaking to Fox News earlier on Wednesday, Zelensky, who is Jewish, accused Russia of “following the concept of [Nazi propagandist Joseph] Goebbels and they are using the same methodology, and the reaction I think is to weaken the world to these phrases of Lavrov.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.