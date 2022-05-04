Ukraine’s Zelensky Spoke to Israeli PM About ‘Scandalous’ Russian Remarks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the “scandalous and completely unacceptable remarks” by Russia’s foreign minister about Hitler.

In a video address early Thursday morning in Ukraine, Zelensky said the comments by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had outraged the entire world.

In an interview on Sunday, Lavrov said the Nazi dictator had Jewish origins, provoking outrage from Israeli officials. Russian officials have repeatedly refused to walk back the comments, with the foreign ministry spokeswoman on Wednesday accusing “Israeli mercenaries” of fighting alongside far-right extremists in the Ukrainian military.

Speaking to Fox News earlier on Wednesday, Zelensky, who is Jewish, accused Russia of “following the concept of [Nazi propagandist Joseph] Goebbels and they are using the same methodology, and the reaction I think is to weaken the world to these phrases of Lavrov.”