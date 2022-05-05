Thursday, May 5th | 5 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Teens Tie for First Place in Israel’s International Bible Quiz

Harvard Faculty Group Denounces Crimson Newspaper BDS Endorsement

‘Proud to Stand With Israel’: World Leaders Congratulate Jewish State on 74th Independence Day

Judge Rules Houston Museum Can Keep Nazi-Looted Painting Owned by German-Jewish Art Collector

Three Dead, Multiple Injured in Terror Attack in Central Israel

‘Am Yisrael High’: The Hidden History of Jews and Cannabis

Putin Apologizes for Lavrov’s Holocaust Comments, Israeli PM’s Office Says

New York City Buildings Light Up in Blue and White for Israel’s Independence Day

The Long, Disgusting History of the Al-Aqsa Libel

New Book Explores the Genre of Jewish ‘Fantasy’

May 5, 2022 8:28 am
0

At Annual Quds Day, Iran and Its Terror Proxies Call for Jihad Against Israel

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli flag is burned by protestors at the 2019 “Quds Day” demonstration in Tehran. Photo: Reuters/Meghdad Madali.

JNS.org – Like every year at the annual Quds Day (“Jerusalem Day”) on the last Friday of the month-long Ramadan holiday, Iran and its proxies—Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Houthi movement in Yemen and Iran-backed militias in Iraq—called for continued jihad against “the temporary entity” Israel.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) report, the events held this year on April 29 included conferences, rallies and processions in Tehran, Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut and Gaza.

Furthermore, a Hamas delegation headed by a member of the movement’s political bureau, Khalil Al-Hayya, and Hamas official Osama Hamdan visited Iran and attended the main rally in Tehran.

The delegation, according to MEMRI, also met with Iranian officials, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Gen. Hossein Salami.

Salami stated: “The latest developments in the Palestinian arena clearly reflect the fear of the Israeli entity and the might of the resistance. Thanks to the jihad fighters of the resistance, the [Islamic] nation is [now] a steadfast nation whose might causes the equations and the power balances in the region to shift. … The Palestinian people realized that its goals will be achieved only through jihad.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.