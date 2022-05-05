Israel to End COVID-19 Tests at Ben-Gurion Airport

JNS.org – Israel is planning to end the requirement for travelers arriving at Ben-Gurion International Airport to test for COVID-19, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The decision comes as more tourists are arriving for the spring season, including Birthright Israel trips. Currently, arriving passengers must take a test at their own expense. New reports by Channel 12 and Walla indicate that the restriction could be lifted in early June.

Israel lifted its indoor mask requirement last month, though the mandate has remained in hospitals throughout the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has continued to drop with 497 patients hospitalized.