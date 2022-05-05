Judge Rules Houston Museum Can Keep Nazi-Looted Painting Owned by German-Jewish Art Collector

The Emden family said in their lawsuit that the painting was taken from their grandfather after his business suffered as a result of Nazi laws imposed against Jews, the Houston Chronicle reported. Their argument discussed the Nazi genocide of Jews, and how those of Jewish heritage were stripped of their citizenship and forced to surrender their businesses and assets. Emden’s heirs said “The Marketplace at Pirna” was stolen from their grandfather’s personal collection in Switzerland, where he immigrated before 1930.

MFAH claimed, however, that Emden sold the artwork voluntarily to Haberstock, who met the Jewish businessman’s asking price. The museum argued that when it “thoroughly researched and reviewed the claim, we found no evidence that suggests that the Bellotto had been stolen, seized, or confiscated, and we have extensive documentation that in 1938 Dr. Max Emden, a Swiss citizen and resident, initiated the voluntary sale of our painting.”

The painting was discovered in a salt mine in Austria by the Monuments Men, a group of British and Americans who retrieved thousands of artworks stolen by the Nazis and returned them to their original owners. The Monuments Men Foundation for the Preservation of Art said last year that it sides with the Emden family in the case.

Following Ellison’s ruling, the foundation told the Houston Chronicle that the MFAH’s refusal to return the painting is an “example of greed” over “grace.” It added that last year, the museum’s director falsely claimed that the Bellotto in MFAH’s collection is not the one the Emdens are after, even though “the (museum’s) own website listed both Max Emden, and Karl Haberstock, Hitler’s main art buyer, in the chain of title.”

“Regardless of any court ruling, a painting once owned by a German Jew, stripped of his assets by the Nazis, now hangs in one of our nation’s wealthiest museums because of a 1946 clerical error and a 1951 fraud,” the foundation told the Chronicle.