May 5, 2022 11:47 am
0

New York City Buildings Light Up in Blue and White for Israel’s Independence Day

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

New York City Hall and the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building in the background shining in blue and white colors on May 4, 2022, in honor of Israeli Independence Day. Photo: Twitter

New York City Hall and other municipal buildings around the city lit up in blue and white on Wednesday night in celebration of Israel’s Independence Day, which marks the 74th anniversary the State of Israel’s founding.

“Today, we join in celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “As home to the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, New York City stands with State of Israel as they mark 74 years as a beacon of hope and opportunity, and join with our collective yearning for peace, security and the spread of democratic values throughout the Middle East.”

Aside from City Hall, other city buildings lit up in the colors of the Israeli flag were the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building and the Borough Halls in Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.

Israel’s Consul General in New York City Asaf Zamir thanked Adams for the “heartwarming gesture.”

“These lights demonstrate the eternal strength of the bond between New York City and the State of Israel that will continue to flourish under the mayor’s leadership,” Zamir added.

