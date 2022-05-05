‘Proud to Stand With Israel’: World Leaders Congratulate Jewish State on 74th Independence Day

The State of Israel received an outpouring of official greetings in honor of its 74th Independence Day on Thursday, from leaders in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

In a video message to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, US President Joe Biden called the ties between the two nations “unbreakable” and their partnership “indispensable” for both. “I am proud to stand with Israel today and always,” Biden said.

French President Emmanuel Macron likewise conveyed his country’s friendship, as well as his own “profound attachment to Israel,” while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson affirmed Israel’s right “to live as any nation should be able to — in peace, prosperity and security.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau marked the occasion with a celebratory missive, in which he committed to “continue to oppose efforts to isolate Israel in international fora,” as well as “support and promote the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.” Trudeau additionally condemned the spate of terrorism carried out against Israeli civilians by Palestinian and Arab Israeli perpetrators in recent weeks, which has killed 18 people and wounded multiple others as of Thursday.

Herzog also received greetings from the president and prime minister of India, who both called for expanded ties, as well as the president of Germany, who said his nation remains “deeply moved by Israel’s friendship” in light of World War II.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s envoy to the United Nations, wished Israel a happy Independence Day by noting that Ukraine was one of 33 countries that voted in favor of partitioning the British Mandate in 1947 into Jewish and Arab states.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom Herzog recently held the first-ever phone conversation between Chinese and Israeli presidents, said he attached “high importance” to their countries’ bilateral ties, and hopes to work together “to deepen mutual political trust,” enhance cooperation, expand exchanges, and elevate their “innovative comprehensive partnership to a new height.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin — who reportedly recently walked back comments made by his foreign minister on the Nazi Holocaust that drew a rebuke from Israel’s government — said he was “confident that Russian-Israeli relations based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect will continue to develop.”

Herzog had earlier received greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who expressed confidence that “the new period in our relations” — cemented by Herzog’s visit to Turkey in March — will see mutually beneficial cooperation.

Greetings also came from Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Australia, Japan, Colombia, Czech Republic, South Korea, The Netherlands, Thailand, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, Mexico, Italy, Malta, Liberia, Ireland, Lithuania, Belarus, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Romania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala, and Kazakhstan.