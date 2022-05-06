Friday, May 6th | 5 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Discovery of Climbing Legend’s Antisemitic Views Prompts US Mountaineering Association to Change Award Name

The Harvard Crimson Normalizes Growing Campus Antisemitism 

Jews Against God Becomes a Regular New York Times Feature

Israeli Police: First Victim of Elad Terror Attack Drove Terrorists Into City

‘My Heart Burns’: Thousands Attend Funerals of Three Israeli Fathers Killed in Elad Terror Attack

Israeli Former World Boxing Champion Offered Lessons to Jewish Victims of Brooklyn Antisemitic Attack

Putin to Send ‘Doomsday’ Warning to West at Russia’s WW2 Victory Parade

Respecting Shabbat Is at the Core of Judaism

Snapshot of ‘Miss Palestine’ Reminds How Images Can Distort Reality of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Palestinian Children Celebrate Terrorists on State TV

May 6, 2022 8:08 am
0

Blinken Decries Terror in Israel: ‘We Stand Firmly With Them in Face of This Attack’

avatar by JNS.org

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Australian Minister of Defense Peter Dutton, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – The Biden administration condemned the terrorist attack that killed three people and left several wounded in the central Israel city of Elad on Thursday night.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a news release that the horrific attack on innocent men and women was particularly heinous coming as Israel celebrated Yom Ha’aztmaut—Independence Day.

“Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those killed, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery,” he said. “We remain in close contact with our Israeli friends and partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack. May the memory of those who passed be a blessing.”

Earlier that day, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that he saw the news of the attack just as he was walking into the daily State Department briefing.

Related coverage

May 6, 2022 3:19 pm
0

Discovery of Climbing Legend’s Antisemitic Views Prompts US Mountaineering Association to Change Award Name

One of America's leading mountaineering associations is to rename its prestigious annual award after discovering that one of the individuals...

“If these reports are accurate, and there is certainly no reason to doubt them, it would be the latest in what has been a string of despicable terrorist attacks that have rocked Israel in recent weeks,” he stated. “We saw them in advance of this holy period—the confluence of Easter of Passover of Ramadan. We saw them in advance of the Negev Summit, and if this is what it appears to be, it is something that we would condemn in the strongest terms.

“Our commitment to our Israeli partners, Israel’s security, is ironclad,” said Price, “and we’ll provide any and all assistance that may be required in this case.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.