IAF’s Independence Day Flyover Sees Range of Aircraft Over Tens of Cities

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force held a traditional celebratory flyover on Thursday over Israel to mark its 74th Independence Day, flying formations of F-15s, F-16s, F-35s, transport helicopters, transport planes and unmanned aerial vehicles over a number of Israeli cities.

“In this complex period, it is important for us to strengthen your hand, residents of the State of Israel. This flyover is a signal of our appreciation,” Brig. Gen. Guy Davidson, commander of the Hatzerim Air Force Base, said on Sunday ahead of the flyover.

“From here, from Hatzerim Base, three F-15Is will take off from the 69th Squadron, three F-16I from the 107th Squadron and three M-436 training aircraft from the 102nd Squadron,” he stated.

According to the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, the flyover took place between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm with a range of aircraft flying over tens of cities and major national sites—from northern Israel to Eilat.

The IAF’s acrobatic team conducted eight aerial shows using Efroni (Beechcraft T6-A) aircraft, flying over Jerusalem, the Ramat David Air Base in the north, Tiberias, the Haifa coastline, the Tel Aviv coastline, the Tel Nof Airbase south of Tel Aviv and the Hatzerim Airbase near Beersheva.