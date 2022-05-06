Friday, May 6th | 6 Iyyar 5782

May 6, 2022 1:50 pm
Israeli Police: First Victim of Elad Terror Attack Drove Terrorists Into City

A rescue personnel member works in the area where at least three people were killed in what police suspect was a Palestinian attack, on Israeli Independence Day, in Elad, Israel, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX

i24 News – Oren Ben Yiftah transported two Palestinian suspects from West Bank security barrier to central Israeli city, police said Friday.

Israeli security officials said on Friday night that the first victim of Thursday night’s terrorist attack in Elad drove the killers to the city before being murdered.

Oren Ben Yiftah of Lod drove the two Palestinian suspects, who are still on the loose, from the West Bank security barrier.

The victim transported the illegal Palestinians into Israel but did not know that they were illegal, police said.

Once they arrived at the city, the two from Jenin attacked and killed the man, before continuing their attack in the nearby park.

Officials said that the two suspects worked in the city illegally and that the victim had transported them at least 10 times to the predominately ultra-Orthodox Jewish city.

