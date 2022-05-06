Palestinian Children Celebrate Terrorists on State TV

One of the public services that official Palestinian Authority (PA) TV undertakes is serving as a platform for relatives of imprisoned terrorists to communicate with their relatives, and send them video greetings.

This is also an opportunity for the PA to reinforce their message to the Palestinian public that murderers of Israelis are heroes.

Exemplifying the PA’s education program — which teaches kids that terrorists and murderers are role models — is a nephew of imprisoned terrorist Mahmoud Abu Kharabish, who was involved in the murder of five people.

The young child greeted his uncle as “a hero of Palestine” on PA TV:

Muhammad Ahmed Abu Kharabish: “Hello, I am Muhammad Ahmed Abu Kharabish, the nephew of the heroic prisoner and most veteran of the Jericho prisoners Mahmoud Abu Kharabish. I want to tell my uncle that Allah will release you and all the male and female prisoners. … I want to tell you that you are one of the heroes of Palestine, the heroes of Jericho, you and Jum’a Adam [i.e., the terrorist accomplice of Abu Kharabish].” [Emphasis added] [Official PA TV, “Giants of Endurance,” March 17, 2022]

The nephew of another murderer shares this view, thinking his imprisoned uncle is “an extraordinary hero” according to his mother. The sister of terrorist prisoner Mahmoud Abu Jneid, who was involved in the murder of two, explained on PA TV that her son wants to “buy a rifle” to set his murderer uncle free and “take him back to Jaffa and Jerusalem”:

Sister of terrorist prisoner Mahmoud Abu Jneid: “My son Muhammad always says to me: Mom, tell me about Uncle Mahmoud [Abu Jneid].’ Even when he was younger, he would always tell me: ‘I want to buy a rifle.’ [I asked:] ‘Why do you want to buy a rifle?’ [He said:] ‘I want to bring back Uncle Mahmoud, and we will bring you back.’ Several times we took them to Jaffa (i.e., Israeli city) and I told him: ‘Son, this is our city, it belongs to us.’ He told me: ‘I want to go see Uncle Mahmoud in prison and bring both of you back to Jaffa, because Jaffa is ours and Jerusalem is also ours. The Jews took it. But I want to get Uncle Mahmoud out [of prison] so we can go together.’ [Official PA TV, “Giants of Endurance,” March 17, 2022]

Similarly, PA TV visited the family of Hamas terrorist prisoner Yusuf Mabhouh, who is in jail for firing rockets at Israel, and who stabbed an Israeli prison guard a week prior to the PA TV’s visit to his family. On camera, his daughter stated her pride and delight that her terrorist father had stabbed a prison guard:

Abu Yusuf Mabhouh, father of terrorist Yusuf Mabhouh: “The act Yusuf [Mabhouh] carried out [i.e., stabbing an Israeli prison guard] was … a heroic act that we are proud of as a family. We’re proud of it as a clan. I’m proud of it as his father. All of Palestine is proud of it, Allah be praised.” Rania, daughter of terrorist Yusuf Mabhouh: “I’m proud of you. When I saw the video of the stabbing I was happy, and everyone spoke about you on Facebook regarding the video of the stabbing. We love you a lot, take care of yourself.” [Official PA TV, “I Call You,” Feb. 23, 2022]

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed numerous examples of the PA’s brainwashing of kids to see terrorist murderers as heroes. Schools are named after terrorists, sporting events are named after terrorists, and even school books praise terrorists.

That’s the reason there is no peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.