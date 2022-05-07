Sunday, May 8th | 7 Iyyar 5782

May 7, 2022 10:35 am
Report: Saudi Arabia to Invest in Israel Through Kushner’s Fund

avatar by i24 News

Jared Kushner speaks at the inaugural event of the Abraham Accords Caucus in the Knesset, Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem October 11, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 NewsJared Kushner’s new private-equity fund plans to invest millions of dollars of Saudi Arabia’s money in Israeli high tech in a further sign of warming ties between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Jerusalem and Riyadh don’t have official ties but are understood to be strategic partners, united by the Iranian threat and other regional interests.

The first public business deal between the two countries could signal impending normalization of ties.

Kushner, the son-in-law and former senior advisor to Donald Trump, was instrumental in brokering the peace accords with two of Saudi Arabia’s Gulf neighbors, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

According to WSJ, the Affinity Partners fund already selected the first two Israeli startups to invest in.

