Sunday, May 8th | 7 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israelis Will Need Travel Permits to Visit European States From May 2023

The Ramadan Escalation in Jerusalem

The Speech President Lawrence Bacow of Harvard University Needs to Give

Hamas Is Scared Out of Its Wits

‘New Stage in War on Terrorism’: Palestinians Who Killed Three in Elad Attack Captured After 60-Hour Manhunt

The Apology that Russia Won’t Make

Israel to End Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Arrivals at Tel Aviv Airport

Syrian President Assad Meets Iranian Leader in Tehran

Two Palestinian Suspects in Elad Terror Attack Captured

Hamas Threatens Suicide Bombings if Israel Attempts to Assassinate Sinwar

May 8, 2022 9:08 am
0

Syrian President Assad Meets Iranian Leader in Tehran

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Tehran, Iran May 8, 2022. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited his closest regional ally Iran on Sunday for talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during which both leaders called for stronger ties between Tehran and Damascus, Iranian state media reported.

Assad, who was making his second trip to Tehran since the start of Syria’s war in 2011, also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his trip, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

“Today’s Syria is not what it was before the war, although there were no destructions then, but the respect and prestige of Syria is greater than before, and everyone sees this country as a power,” Khamenei told Assad, according to Iran’ state TV.

Assad was able to turn the tide of Syria’s civil war, which erupted from pro-democracy protests in 2011, with crucial help from Iran’s proxy militias and Russia’s major military intervention in 2015.

Related coverage

May 7, 2022 10:49 am
0

Rising Oil Prices Buying Iran Time in Nuclear Talks, Officials Say

i24 News – Emboldened by an oil price surge since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Iranian leaders are in no rush...

Iranian State TV quoted Assad as saying that “the strategic ties between Iran and Syria has prevented the Zionist regime’s (Israel) dominance in the region.” Iran’s Nournews said Assad had left Tehran for Syria.

Israel, which the Islamic Republic refuses to recognize, has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon’s Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support Assad in Syria’s war.

Iran’s President Raisi said in meeting with Assad that his government’s priority was to strengthen strategic ties with Syria, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran’s economic influence in Syria has grown in recent years, supplying Assad’s government with credit lines and winning lucrative business contracts.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.