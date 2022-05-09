Monday, May 9th | 8 Iyyar 5782

May 9, 2022 11:38 am
Maroon 5 Frontman Adam Levine Visits Western Wall Ahead of Band’s First Concert in Israel

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Maroon 5 performing in Sydney, Australia in February 2019. Photo: MasterMind5991/Wikimedia Commons.

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday, before the band’s first-ever performances in Israel this week.

The Grammy-winning band arrived in Israel over the weekend. Shortly after, Levine shared a video on Instagram from the balcony of his hotel room in Tel Aviv, showing off a view of the city’s beaches. “We got into Tel Aviv last night about 4 am and we’re here now, and it’s even more beautiful than I had imagined,” the singer, who is Jewish, said in the clip. “Super excited. Special. Amazing. We love you.”

Maroon 5 will perform on Monday and Tuesday at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon as part of their world tour. The band performed in Egypt on May 3 and in Abu Dhabi on Friday night.

Maroon 5 first announced in February that they would be performing in Israel on May 9 — a show that immediately sold out, prompting another concert date to be added for Tuesday. Tomer Greenberg, the winner of this year’s Israel Next Star competition, will open for the band on stage.

