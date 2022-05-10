Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety to Allow Driverless Parking

JNS.org – Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety is moving towards allowing autonomous cars to operate throughout the country by approving their ability to park.

The car can identify a space and park. In addition, the new technology enables handlers to have the vehicle leave a spot and locate the driver.

According to a report in the Israeli business daily Globes, ministry regulations currently forbid a car to be moving without a human at the wheel. However, following testing, it was decided to allow the vehicles to park independently.

The automated parking option is available on the Tesla, and a similar function is on Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 electric vehicles sold in Israel.