Adam Levine Tells Tel Aviv Concertgoers Maroon 5 Wants to Return to Israel ‘a Thousand More Times’

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine said during the pop band’s concert in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night that they hope to come back to Israel for future shows.

The Grammy award-winning band performed their first concerts in Israel this week at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon on Monday and Tuesday night. Levine told the sold-out audience gathered for the second show Tuesday, “I know it took us 20 years to get here. It took us a long time to get here. Everyone thought we were coming, and then we weren’t coming, and there were wars … but I wanna tell you guys, now that we’ve been here, please, will you have us back a thousand more times?”

The “Moves Like Jagger” singer again called Israel “incredible,” echoing his stage banter from the band’s Monday night set, and added about Tel Aviv, “this is a crazy, incredible, amazing vibe here in this city. We love you so much.”

Some 60,000 fans attended Maroon 5’s concert Monday, according to The Jerusalem Post. Tel Aviv street performer Coral Bismuth joined the band on stage that night to help sing “Sunday Morning,” and the show’s opening act included a performance by Israeli pop stars Agam Buhbut and Jonathan Mergui. During the concert, Levine told the crowd, “I can’t explain to you how excited we are tonight to be here … This is a dream come true for us.”

Tuesday night’s show closed out the band’s first-ever Middle East tour.