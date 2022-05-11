Wednesday, May 11th | 10 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Adam Levine Tells Tel Aviv Concertgoers Maroon 5 Wants to Return to Israel ‘a Thousand More Times’

Palestinian T-Shirts Glorify the Murder of Innocent Jews

Former Orthodox Man Tells Stories of His Father — and Elvis — in One-Man Show

‘The Rhetoric is Very Dangerous’: Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Urges Jewish Community in Russia to Leave

‘Free Palestine’: Yeshiva Student Assaulted in Third Antisemitic Attack in Brooklyn In Five Days

Iranian Assistance Boosts Venezuela’s Oil Industry, Posing Threat to the US

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Shell Kurdish Targets North of Iraq’s Erbil: State Media

Investigation Ongoing Into Death of Al Jazeera Journalist Covering West Bank Raid, Israeli Officials Say

Group of Insurance Agents Denied Entry Into Jordan Due to Bagged Religious Items

IDF Intercepts Attempt to Smuggle in Submachine Guns, Ammunition From Lebanon

May 11, 2022 11:38 am
0

Adam Levine Tells Tel Aviv Concertgoers Maroon 5 Wants to Return to Israel ‘a Thousand More Times’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Adam Levine speaking to the audience at Maroon 5’s May 10 concert at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon. Photo: Screenshot.

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine said during the pop band’s concert in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night that they hope to come back to Israel for future shows.

The Grammy award-winning band performed their first concerts in Israel this week at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon on Monday and Tuesday night. Levine told the sold-out audience gathered for the second show Tuesday, “I know it took us 20 years to get here. It took us a long time to get here. Everyone thought we were coming, and then we weren’t coming, and there were wars … but I wanna tell you guys, now that we’ve been here, please, will you have us back a thousand more times?”

The “Moves Like Jagger” singer again called Israel “incredible,” echoing his stage banter from the band’s Monday night set, and added about Tel Aviv, “this is a crazy, incredible, amazing vibe here in this city. We love you so much.”

Some 60,000 fans attended Maroon 5’s concert Monday, according to The Jerusalem Post. Tel Aviv street performer Coral Bismuth joined the band on stage that night to help sing “Sunday Morning,” and the show’s opening act included a performance by Israeli pop stars Agam Buhbut and Jonathan Mergui. During the concert, Levine told the crowd, “I can’t explain to you how excited we are tonight to be here … This is a dream come true for us.”

Tuesday night’s show closed out the band’s first-ever Middle East tour.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.