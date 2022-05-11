Group of Insurance Agents Denied Entry Into Jordan Due to Bagged Religious Items

JNS.org – A group of 40 Israeli insurance agents traveling to Jordan was stopped from entering the country because some of them had packed tefillin and tallitot with them, reported Arutz Sheva news.

Jordanian inspectors near the border with the Israeli resort city of Eilat checked their bags and found the Jewish ritual items in their luggage. The inspectors told them they could not enter the country with it, claiming that it was for their own safety.

As a result, the tourists who were carrying the items canceled their planned three-day trip to Jordan.

This isn’t the first time that Jordanian border agents refused to allow Jews carrying religious articles into the country.