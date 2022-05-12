PA Rejects Israeli Proposal for Joint Probe Into Journalist’s Death in West Bank

i24 News – The Palestinian Civilian Affairs Minister Hussein Al Sheikh confirmed on Thursday that the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA) rejected an Israeli proposal for a joint investigation into the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“Israel requested a joint investigation and to be handed over the bullet that assassinated the journalist Shireen, and we refused that, and we affirmed that our investigation would be completed independently, and we will inform her family, America, Qatar and all official authorities and the public of the results of the investigation,” Hussein Al Sheikh said on Twitter.

Israeli officials have expressed regret at the death of Abu Akleh and sought Palestinian cooperation on an investigation, including a transfer of the bullet that hit her while she was covering a military raid in Jenin, in the West Bank on Wednesday.

An initial probe of the incident by Israel’s army concluded that it was still unclear whether Abu Akleh was shot by Israeli or Palestinian fire, an assessment joined by a Palestinian forensic expert on Wednesday.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera television channel charged that Israeli forces deliberately and “in cold blood” shot veteran reporter Abu Akleh in the head during the unrest in the West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp.