Syria Says Israeli Strike Over Hama Kills Five, Injures Seven

An Israeli missile attack on the Masyaf area in Syria’s Hama countryside late Friday killed five and injured seven including a child, Syrian state media reported, citing a military statement.

The attack began at 20:23 local time and originated from the West Banyas direction, the military statement added.

It said one of those killed was a civilian.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment.

The missiles sparked fires in forest areas in Masyaf and left some material damage, Syrian state media reported.

For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have deployed to help President Bashar al-Assad fight back anti-government forces.

Two anti-government sources and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes targeted weapons depots belonging to pro-Assad forces. Syrian state TV did not specify whether the area hit was a military zone.