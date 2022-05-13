Friday, May 13th | 12 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Five Miracles of Israel

Record Rise in Antisemitic Incidents Reported in Austria

An Al Jazeera Reporter’s Death, and the Palestinian Agenda

Parshat Emor: A Case of Mistaken Identity

Associated Press Severs Connection Between Palestinian Flag and Jerusalem Mob Violence

Israeli Police Clash with Palestinians at Journalist’s Funeral

EU Says Talks With Iran ‘Positive Enough’ to Reopen Nuclear Negotiations

Israeli Counter-Terrorism Officer Killed in Jenin Clashes

Palestinians May Try to Damage Evidence Related to Reporter’s Death, Israeli Sources Warn

Quick Fix to US, Iran Nuclear Deal Differences Unlikely: French Diplomat

May 13, 2022 12:39 pm
0

The Five Miracles of Israel

avatar by David Suissa / JNS.org

Opinion

An Israeli flag waves as Israeli Air Force planes fly in formation over the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial show on Israel’s 74th Independence Day on May 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen

JNS.org – One of the problems with the need to always defend yourself is that you can lose sight of the big picture. In recent years, with the rise of antisemitism and anti-Zionism, the pro-Israel community has spent much of its time on the defensive. The haters attack, the community fights back. Our energy is in the fight.

But on days like Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, when we celebrate the very existence of the Jewish state, we can take a timeout from activism and marvel at the big picture.

I did that this month when I spoke at a Yom HaAtzmaut event at the Saban Theater. I marveled at “the five miracles of Israel,” miracles that can get lost in the chaos of the daily news cycle.

The first miracle is the idea of a people who waited 1,900 years to return home. After the Jews were exiled from Jerusalem and saw their Second Temple destroyed in the year 70 CE, how did they stay so patient for so long? How is it possible that over 19 centuries they never gave up on their dream?

Related coverage

May 13, 2022 11:48 am
0

An Al Jazeera Reporter’s Death, and the Palestinian Agenda

In the early hours of May 11, the IDF conducted a raid in the Jenin refugee camp, which has been...

It helped, of course, that we were reminded of our dream in daily prayers and rituals like weddings, circumcisions and the Passover seder. These rituals held the dream, day after day, century after century. And then, 74 years ago, our patience and prayers finally paid off.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.