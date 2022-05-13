TikTok Spotlights Jewish Content Creators for Jewish Heritage Month

In honor of Jewish Heritage Month, the video streaming social media platform TikTok in May is highlighting a number of its Jewish users who teach the public “with storytelling and advocacy that shines a light on Jewish heritage.”

“We’re celebrating the history and resilience of the Jewish community and its widespread impact on US culture,” TikTok said in a statement. “As we celebrate #JewishTikTok throughout the month of May and beyond, we’re honoring our creators for their work uplifting and championing the Jewish community on TikTok, whether it’s through singing traditional Jewish melodies or posting educational content that drives awareness around Jewish heritage.”

On their list of “#JewishTikTok creators to watch” is Israeli-American artist Dahlia Raz, who is based in Boston and often works in New York and Tel Aviv. Her works include a menorah for Hanukkah made of toy frogs and laser-cut Judaica. Another account singled out by the platform is Dr. Inna Kanevsky, a California community college professor who shares psychology knowledge with followers. Kanevsky came to the US in the early 1990s as a Jewish refugee from post-Soviet Ukraine, and also uses her content to discuss experiences with antisemitism and her faith.

Throughout the month, TikTok is urging users to employ the hashtags “JewishTikTok” and “JewishFood,” and launched a “#JAHM Music Playlist” to promote to Jewish artists on its Sounds Page, which also includes live playlists featuring Jewish singer-songwriter Ben Platt.

To commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day this year, the social media giant partnered with the World Jewish Congress and UNESCO to provide TikTok users with educational material to learn more about the Holocaust, Jewish community and antisemitism. TikTok took on a similar initiative last year in the United Kingdom to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.