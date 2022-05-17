Australian Police Investigating Antisemitic Attack on Jewish Men in Melbourne

Australian police are investigating an attack on two Jewish men in the city of Melbourne that left one of them requiring hospital treatment for severe bruising and lacerations.

Sunday’s attack occurred just over a week after the introduction of legislation to ban the public display of the Nazi swastika, newspaper The Age reported.

One of the victims, 50-year-old Yacov Gozlan, said he had been leaving a supermarket in the city late on Sunday night when he saw an Orthodox Jewish man being attacked.

“He was holding the religious man’s hat behind his back and pushing him back with the other hand towards a transit van,” Gozlan told the outlet. “I said to him ‘I’m Jewish, he’s Jewish, leave us alone’, and he started bashing me straight away.” Related coverage White Supremacist Shooter’s Manifesto Railed Against Orthodox Jews Moving Into NY, NJ Suburbs The manifesto assembled by the white supremacist gunman charged with murdering ten people and wounding three more, 11 of whom...