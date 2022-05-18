Wednesday, May 18th | 18 Iyyar 5782

May 18, 2022 4:35 pm
Ohio High School Lacrosse Match Marred by Swastika Display, Antisemitic Slur

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Lacrosse stick and ball. Photo: Henning Schlottmann / Wikimedia Commons

A Cleveland, Ohio-area high school lacrosse player joined a match on Monday with a swastika drawn on his calf, while a parent supporting his team called a rival player a “k*ke,” local outlets reported on Tuesday.

“Administrators at Lake Catholic High School have been made aware of the very serious allegations of antisemitism involving a player on the school’s varsity lacrosse team as well as a Lake Catholic fan during the game against Orange High School yesterday evening,” the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said in a statement on Tuesday, according to a cleveland.com report. “The behaviors alleged are reprehensible and contrary to the Gospel values that Lake Catholic works so hard to promote.”

According to the outlet, images taken by a student photographer for Lake Catholic’s opponent and winner of Monday’s match, Orange High School, appeared to confirm the allegations.

In a letter to students and parents, Orange superintendent Lynn Campbell said Tuesday that the school board “does not tolerate discrimination or harassment.”

“Furthermore, we understand the devastating impact these incidents have on kids and our community,” he continued. “Therefore, our players will be informed about the support we have for them as they try to process this incident.”

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) regional director James Pasch is meeting with Lake Catholic High School to discuss its investigation of the incident, the Cleveland Jewish News reported on Tuesday.

“First off, the act itself of both the student who had a swastika on his leg as well as a parent hurling an antisemitic slur, both acts are antisemitism,” Pasch told CJN. “And there is no place for them on the athletic field or anywhere in our society.”

