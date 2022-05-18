Wednesday, May 18th | 18 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ohio High School Lacrosse Match Marred by Swastika Display, Antisemitic Slur

Dutch Foreign Ministry Denies Sponsoring Public Meeting Advocating Prosecution of Israel by ICC

First Shipment of Israeli Medical Cannabis Seeds Sent to US

Hezbollah Chief Acknowledges Loss of Lebanon Parliamentary Majority

Israel to Airlift Injured Ukrainians for Medical Treatment, Send More Medicine

Bank of Israel to Hike Rates 1/4-Point Next Week as Inflation Hits 4%

Louisiana State University Student Divestment Bill Takes Aim at Israeli Academic Partners

Sacha Baron Cohen to Narrate Comedy Special on Classic Jewish Folktales of ‘Chelm’

A Legal Inquisition: The UN’s Latest Attempt to Demonize the Jewish State Is Exposed

The Angel of Death at Mount Meron

May 18, 2022 2:36 pm
0

Hezbollah Chief Acknowledges Loss of Lebanon Parliamentary Majority

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Vehicles drive past billboards depicting Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ahead of parliamentary elections, in Beirut, Lebanon on May 13, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Aziz Taher

The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah on Wednesday acknowledged his party and its allies had lost their parliamentary majority in elections, but said no single group had taken it, in his first televised speech since Sunday’s election.

“Unlike the situation in parliament in 2018, no political group can claim a majority,” said Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and its allies scored 62 seats during Sunday polls, according to a Reuters tally, losing a majority they secured in 2018, when they and their allies won 71 seats.

Hezbollah and its ally Amal held on to all of the parliament’s Shi’ite seats. But some of its oldest allies, including Sunni, Druze, and Christian politicians, lost theirs.

Related coverage

May 18, 2022 8:05 am
0

Hamas Official Encourages ‘Uprooting Zionists’ With ‘Cleavers, Axes, Guns’

JNS.org - Hamas Parliament member Mushir Al-Masri praised the perpetrators of recent deadly terrorist attacks in Israeli cities. According to a...

The elections saw gains by the anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces party and more than a dozen reform-minded newcomers, as well as a smattering of independents.

The results mark a blow for Hezbollah, though Nasrallah declared the results “a very big victory.”

Nasrallah called for “cooperation” between political groups including newcomers, saying the alternative would be “chaos and vacuum.”

The results have left parliament split into several camps, none of which have a majority, raising the prospect of political paralysis and tensions that could delay badly needed reforms to steer Lebanon out of its economic collapse.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.