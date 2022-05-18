Israel to End Mask Mandate on International Flights

JNS.org – Israeli Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz announced on Tuesday the end of the mask mandate on international flights, starting on May 23.

“We are not keeping unnecessary restrictions,” he tweeted. “We stopped the policy of lockdowns and closures and moved to a sane and responsible policy.”

As of May 21, Israeli and foreign travelers will also no longer need to be tested for COVID-19 to enter the country.

According to a report in Ynet, the Health Ministry is further debating whether or not to end the isolation requirement for coronavirus patients. Ministry officials said coronavirus restrictions will likely be canceled when daily cases reach a few hundred.