Wednesday, May 18th | 18 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ohio High School Lacrosse Match Marred by Swastika Display, Antisemitic Slur

Dutch Foreign Ministry Denies Sponsoring Public Meeting Advocating Prosecution of Israel by ICC

First Shipment of Israeli Medical Cannabis Seeds Sent to US

Hezbollah Chief Acknowledges Loss of Lebanon Parliamentary Majority

Israel to Airlift Injured Ukrainians for Medical Treatment, Send More Medicine

Bank of Israel to Hike Rates 1/4-Point Next Week as Inflation Hits 4%

Louisiana State University Student Divestment Bill Takes Aim at Israeli Academic Partners

Sacha Baron Cohen to Narrate Comedy Special on Classic Jewish Folktales of ‘Chelm’

A Legal Inquisition: The UN’s Latest Attempt to Demonize the Jewish State Is Exposed

The Angel of Death at Mount Meron

May 18, 2022 8:31 am
0

Israeli President Hosts First Convention of Israeli Climate Forum

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stands to speak during Israel’s National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

JNS.org – Israeli President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog on Tuesday hosted the first convention of the Israeli Climate Forum.

“The global climate crisis is here with full force, and it is getting worse,” said Herzog, according to a statement from his office. “We have a mighty mission, and we will rise to it only if we work together, in an Israeli partnership, in a Middle Eastern partnership and in a partnership of all of humanity.”

The President’s Residence was lit green in honor of the event. US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett broadcast recorded greetings and praised Herzog’s initiative.

Bennett said, “Israel must become a world leader in climate innovation. Therefore, I call from here to the thousands of entrepreneurs who have already made exits in other fields to enter this global fight.”

Related coverage

May 18, 2022 2:47 pm
0

First Shipment of Israeli Medical Cannabis Seeds Sent to US

The first-ever shipment of Israeli cannabis seeds for export has left for the United States, the Ministry of Agriculture said...

Herzog announced the formation of the Israel Climate Forum in October 2021. The purpose of the forum is to lead discussions about climate change and Israel’s role in fighting it.

It includes representatives from the government, Knesset, Israeli academia, local authorities and the private sector. It operates under the auspices of the President’s Office and is set to convene several times a year.

Herzog, in his July 2021 inaugural address, announced he would make it his personal mission as president to combat climate change.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.