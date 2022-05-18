Israeli President Hosts First Convention of Israeli Climate Forum

JNS.org – Israeli President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog on Tuesday hosted the first convention of the Israeli Climate Forum.

“The global climate crisis is here with full force, and it is getting worse,” said Herzog, according to a statement from his office. “We have a mighty mission, and we will rise to it only if we work together, in an Israeli partnership, in a Middle Eastern partnership and in a partnership of all of humanity.”

The President’s Residence was lit green in honor of the event. US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett broadcast recorded greetings and praised Herzog’s initiative.

Bennett said, “Israel must become a world leader in climate innovation. Therefore, I call from here to the thousands of entrepreneurs who have already made exits in other fields to enter this global fight.”

Herzog announced the formation of the Israel Climate Forum in October 2021. The purpose of the forum is to lead discussions about climate change and Israel’s role in fighting it.