In First, Jewish Asian Actor Takes Lead Role in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway

Jewish actor Zachary Noah Piser made history this week by becoming the first Asian-American actor to play the lead role in the award-winning Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” full-time.

Piser joined the production’s cast in March 2019 and most recently served as the alternate Evan Hansen. The California native took the stage on Tuesday at New York City’s Music Box Theatre as the show’s title character, which he will play until Aug. 7.

The role was originated on Broadway by Jewish Tony Award-winner Ben Platt, and also played in 2019 by 16-year-old Jewish actor Andrew Barth Feldman, who was the youngest talent to play Evan Hansen.

“Being the first Asian American actor to tell Evan’s story means everything to me, and I hope this milestone allows any and all AAPI folks to feel seen, heard, and valued,” Piser said in a statement. “And to start my run in May, a month dedicated to celebrating so many parts of my identity — AAPI Heritage, Jewish Heritage, and Mental Health Awareness — is the cherry on top!”

“Dear Evan Hansen” is about a high school student with society anxiety, named Evan, who wants to connect with others his age but feels like an outsider and is overwhelmed by the hyper-connectivity of social media. After he writes a letter to himself that is mistaken for a fellow student’s suicide note, he lies about having a relationship with a deceased student to become closer to the boy’s family and gain popularity.