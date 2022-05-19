Thursday, May 19th | 18 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

After Delay, US Senate Overwhelmingly Approves $40 Billion in Ukraine Aid

‘Integral’: New Exhibit Reveals Ancient Jewish Roots in Greece

Ancient Coins From Jewish Revolt Against Romans Among Trove of 1,800 Stolen Artifacts Recovered in Israel

Ukrainian Holocaust Rescuer Evacuated From Russian Occupation of Kherson

A Message from the Front: We Must Aid Ukrainian Refugees Now

New York School Highlights Incredible Innovation at Celebrate Israel Parade

In First, Jewish Asian Actor Takes Lead Role in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway

US Sanctions Lebanese Businessman, His Companies Over Hezbollah Links

CUNY Law Faculty Endorse Israel Boycott Resolution

Where Innovation and Peace-Building Meet

May 19, 2022 3:12 pm
0

‘Integral’: New Exhibit Reveals Ancient Jewish Roots in Greece

avatar by i24 News

An exterior view of the Monastir Synagogue. in Thessaloniki, Greece. Photo: NYC2TLV via Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Little is known about the origins of Jews in Greece, but their presence dates back centuries and they were an “integral” part of ancient society, a new exhibit in Athens reveals.

The show is a treasure trove of ancient inscriptions unearthed during more than two decades of research by the Jewish Museum of Greece.

It is the first time that the Jewish presence in the country has been confirmed as early as the fourth century BC — one of the oldest recorded religious and cultural settlements in Europe, according to the show’s website.

Their existence proves the crucial role that Jews played in the social, religious, political and cultural life of ancient Greece, curators say.

Related coverage

May 19, 2022 12:46 pm
0

In First, Jewish Asian Actor Takes Lead Role in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway

Jewish actor Zachary Noah Piser made history this week by becoming the first Asian-American actor to play the lead role...

“The Jewish community is an integral part of Greek identity, a fact that has been too often denied for centuries,” Greece’s chief rabbi Gabriel Negrin told AFP on Monday at the exhibition’s inauguration.

“This history should be passed on to future generations in order to combat ignorance and prejudice.”

The exhibition, which opened Tuesday, features a Greek inscription referring to Jews dated to between 300 and 250 BC.

The precious piece was discovered at the sanctuary of Amphiareion near Athens, and makes reference to a freed slave from Judea.

A total of 10 inscriptions are on display at the Jewish Museum, while another 29 are on display at the Epigraphical Museum, which is co-hosting the exhibition.

The show, “Stone Paths – Stories Set in Stone: Jewish Inscriptions in Greece,” runs until February 2023.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.