May 19, 2022 7:48 am

May 19, 2022 7:48 am
0

Texas Museum Uses Grant to Support Conservation of Rare Hebrew Prayer Book

avatar by JNS.org

 

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Texas, is a recipient of the European Fine Art Foundation’s (TEFAF) Museum Restoration Fund this year and plans to use the grant to conserve a rare Hebrew prayer book and manuscript.

Established in 2012, the TEFAF Museum Restoration Fund supports and promotes the restoration and research of significant museum works around the world. Each year, a committee selects two winners to receive a maximum of €25,000 (roughly $26,000) to support their restoration project.

“The Montefiore Mainz Mahzor” (circa 1310-20) is a cultural, religious and research manuscript and festival prayer book that is more than 700 years old.

It is one of a very few hand-written Hebrew books with painted decorations, called “illuminated manuscripts,” still in existence. Conservation efforts on the book are set to begin later this year.

“This represents the first time the fund has received an application for a work of Judaica and a manuscript, both categories represented at TEFAF, married into one object,” said Rachel Kaminsky, an expert on the TEFAF Museum Restoration Fund committee. “We are delighted to broaden the scope of our conservation projects in keeping with the diverse interests of the fair’s international audience and exhibiting dealers.”

