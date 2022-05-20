Friday, May 20th | 20 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitism Investigation at UK Student Union Advances as Questions Swirl About Latest Election

WHO Calls Emergency Meeting as Monkeypox Cases Top 100 in Europe, First Detected in Israel

New York Times News Columns Rely on Peter Beinart for Expert Commentary on Jewish Community

Israeli Ambassador on ‘Disheartening’ Call by Democrats for US Investigation Into Reporter’s Death: ‘Our Interest Is Finding the Truth’

Indiana University Opens New Jewish Cultural Center After String of Antisemitic Incidents

US Targets a Second Abramovich Plane Over Sanctions Violations

Upcoming Series Revisits Mossad Partnership With Ex-Nazi Commander to Thwart Egyptian Missile Threat

Israeli Tech Giants Turn Focus to Profitability and Streamlining in Turbulent Times

The ‘Broken Windows’ Strategy for Combating Israel Demonization

Judge Finds Sufficient Evidence Linking American Muslims for Palestine Group to Hamas Supporters

May 20, 2022 8:25 am
0

Israeli Tech Training Schools Raise $100 Million to Go Towards Education

avatar by JNS.org

Outside Cybertech 2017, the world’s second-largest cybertechnology exhibition, which Israel hosted from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 in Tel Aviv. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Masterschool, an Israeli network of tech training schools, announced on Wednesday that it had raised $100 million in funding to go towards more education.

Target Global, Pitango Ventures, Dynamic Loop Capital, Ronald Cohen and other investors contributed to the financing, it noted.

The company said the new funds would allow it to scale the business quickly and increase the number of schools.

Founded in 2019, Masterschool helps students find jobs and doesn’t make them pay for such services until they are hired.

Otni Levi, co-CEO of the company, told Calcalist, “We have dozens of schools active in 20 countries around the world, and we allow companies, organizations and tech experts to set up their schools on our platform.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.