Israeli Tech Training Schools Raise $100 Million to Go Towards Education

JNS.org – Masterschool, an Israeli network of tech training schools, announced on Wednesday that it had raised $100 million in funding to go towards more education.

Target Global, Pitango Ventures, Dynamic Loop Capital, Ronald Cohen and other investors contributed to the financing, it noted.

The company said the new funds would allow it to scale the business quickly and increase the number of schools.

Founded in 2019, Masterschool helps students find jobs and doesn’t make them pay for such services until they are hired.

Otni Levi, co-CEO of the company, told Calcalist, “We have dozens of schools active in 20 countries around the world, and we allow companies, organizations and tech experts to set up their schools on our platform.”