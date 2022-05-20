Friday, May 20th | 20 Iyyar 5782

May 20, 2022 10:51 am
0

Palestinians at Al Jazeera Funeral: ‘How Sweet It Is to Kill Jews’

avatar by Nan Jacques Zilberdik

Opinion

Family and friends carry the coffin of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli security forces stand guard, during her funeral in Jerusalem, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

As the Palestinian Authority (PA) falsely accuses Israel of deliberately having “assassinated” Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Palestinians at one of the funeral processions held for the journalist openly expressed their ideology: “How sweet it is to kill Jews.”

Chanting at the funeral procession in Jenin, the participants called for more terror attacks, and expressed their desire to die a “sweet Martyrdom-death” and take “revenge:”

Crowd: “O mother, how sweet is Martyrdom-death!
Respond to the rifle with a rifle

How sweet it is to kill Jews …
Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem…
Revenge, revenge! O Jenin, O Al-Qassam [Brigades]! …
Tel Aviv, we will teach it [a lesson]
We will keep it under fire.” [emphasis added]

[Palestine Post twitter account, May 11, 2022]

Since the death of Abu Akleh by a still unknown shooter, the PA has been actively disseminating the libel that Israel killed her in what they term “a deliberate assassination operation.” And not just that, Palestinian journalists have stated that Israel has a policy of deliberately “targeting all the Palestinian journalists” so they will not “convey the truth.”

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has documented that the PA’s own pathologist has stated that he could not yet determine whether an Israeli or Palestinian bullet killed Abu Akleh. Furthermore, PMW has exposed numerous examples of how the PA incited riots, violence, and terror during Ramadan — which led to the exchange of fire in which journalist Abu Akleh died.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

