Palestinians at Al Jazeera Funeral: ‘How Sweet It Is to Kill Jews’

As the Palestinian Authority (PA) falsely accuses Israel of deliberately having “assassinated” Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Palestinians at one of the funeral processions held for the journalist openly expressed their ideology: “How sweet it is to kill Jews.”

Chanting at the funeral procession in Jenin, the participants called for more terror attacks, and expressed their desire to die a “sweet Martyrdom-death” and take “revenge:”

Crowd: “O mother, how sweet is Martyrdom-death! …

Respond to the rifle with a rifle

…

How sweet it is to kill Jews …

Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem…

Revenge, revenge! O Jenin, O Al-Qassam [Brigades]! …

Tel Aviv, we will teach it [a lesson]

We will keep it under fire.” [emphasis added] [Palestine Post twitter account, May 11, 2022]

Since the death of Abu Akleh by a still unknown shooter, the PA has been actively disseminating the libel that Israel killed her in what they term “a deliberate assassination operation.” And not just that, Palestinian journalists have stated that Israel has a policy of deliberately “targeting all the Palestinian journalists” so they will not “convey the truth.”

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has documented that the PA’s own pathologist has stated that he could not yet determine whether an Israeli or Palestinian bullet killed Abu Akleh. Furthermore, PMW has exposed numerous examples of how the PA incited riots, violence, and terror during Ramadan — which led to the exchange of fire in which journalist Abu Akleh died.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.