May 23, 2022 2:36 pm
Israeli Athlete Earns Historic Win at European Climbing Tournament  

by Shiryn Ghermezian

Geva Levin competing in the 2020 IFSC European Championships. Photo: Oleg Bkhambri/Wikimedia Commons.

Geva Levin became the first Israeli athlete to medal at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Europe Continental Cup, winning bronze at the contest held Saturday in Klagenfurt, Austria, according to Israel Hayom.

The gold medal went to Sam Avezou from France and the silver was given to Austria’s Jan-Luca Posch.

“I am very excited about this achievement,” Levin, 18, said after his win. “I worked very hard and it is great to finally achieve results that reflect my true capabilities. There is nothing more exciting than seeing the Israeli flag on the podium. This is just the beginning for me, a long road lies ahead of similar accomplishments.”

Levin, who is from the city of Yehud-Monosson, began climbing at the age of three.

Fellow Israeli climber Alex Khazanov came in 19th place in the semi-finals of the IFSC’s Climbing World Cup held in Salt Lake City, Utah, over the weekend, while Yotam Ben Reuven and Ayala Kerem failed to reach that stage.

