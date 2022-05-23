Israeli Government Approves 2 Billion Shekel Disabilities Law

JNS.org – The Israeli government on Sunday approved legislation officially defining the rights of people grappling with a range of disabilities and allocating 2 billion shekels ($595 million) for helping integrate the disabled into the wider community.

“Today, the government will take another historic step towards integrating people with disabilities into society. Today, we will approve the government bill led by my friends, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Welfare and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

“We are allocating approximately 2 billion shekels for the transition to life in the community and for a range of new services including assistance by social workers, guidance in running a household, stenographic and translation services into sign language, and the list goes on,” said the prime minister.

“This law will provide opportunities and rights for people with disabilities, and will dramatically change their lives and the lives of their families,” he added.

Related coverage Israel’s eToro Targeting $1 Billion Funding Round After SPAC Stalls CTech – The SPAC market is dead and Israeli company eToro is paying the price. The trading company that was...

Last week, the government approved an amendment that will provide 100 new intercity buses with access for those with disabilities.