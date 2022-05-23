Monday, May 23rd | 22 Iyyar 5782

May 23, 2022 8:02 am
Israeli Government Approves 2 Billion Shekel Disabilities Law

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, February 27, 2022. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – The Israeli government on Sunday approved legislation officially defining the rights of people grappling with a range of disabilities and allocating 2 billion shekels ($595 million) for helping integrate the disabled into the wider community.

“Today, the government will take another historic step towards integrating people with disabilities into society. Today, we will approve the government bill led by my friends, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Welfare and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

“We are allocating approximately 2 billion shekels for the transition to life in the community and for a range of new services including assistance by social workers, guidance in running a household, stenographic and translation services into sign language, and the list goes on,” said the prime minister.

“This law will provide opportunities and rights for people with disabilities, and will dramatically change their lives and the lives of their families,” he added.

Last week, the government approved an amendment that will provide 100 new intercity buses with access for those with disabilities.

Lapid, whose daughter suffers from autism, broke down in tears during the meeting, stating: “Nothing else that you do is as important as this law,” according to Ynet.

