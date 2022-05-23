Monday, May 23rd | 22 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police Investigating After Truck Bearing Antisemitic Messages Driven Through West Hollywood

Israeli Athlete Earns Historic Win at European Climbing Tournament  

Israel Committed to Investigating Death of Al Jazeera Journalist Despite Challenges of Joint Probe, Says Top IDF Lawyer

Israel’s eToro Targeting $1 Billion Funding Round After SPAC Stalls

Police Appeal Court Ruling Allowing Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount

LeBron James Receives Blessing From Kabbalist Rabbi at Jewish Wedding

Antisemitic Vandalism Is a True Threat to the Jewish Community

Why Are Iranian Protestors Being Silenced in the West?

Palestinian Authority; Mother of Six Terrorist Murderers Is ‘Awe-Inspiring’

Why Is the West OK With Iran’s Abuse of Academic Institutions?

May 23, 2022 8:23 am
0

Probe Finds Sponge-Tipped Bullet Didn’t Kill Palestinian in Al-Aqsa Clashes

avatar by i24 News

Palestinians walk at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City May 21, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – An investigation into the death of the Palestinian who died during clashes at the Temple Mount last month found he wasn’t hit by a sponge-tipped bullet, according to Monday reports.

The findings, obtained by Haaretz, are based on medical opinions and medical documents from institutions, including Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Karam, where Walid al-Sharif was hospitalized.

Al-Sharif, aged 21, of eastern Jerusalem, collapsed last month while fleeing the Temple Mount and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Palestinians claim a sponge-tipped bullet fired by police hit him. Israel Police say he had been throwing stones at them and sustained a head injury when he fell while running away. He died May 14.

Related coverage

May 23, 2022 2:34 pm
0

Israel’s eToro Targeting $1 Billion Funding Round After SPAC Stalls

CTech – The SPAC market is dead and Israeli company eToro is paying the price. The trading company that was...

There are no marks on al-Sharif’s body that indicate he was hit by a sponge-tipped bullet, according to Haaretz, citing medical documents. Instead, experts think he collapsed due to a heart attack, which is what also caused the massive brain injury that led to his death.

Video footage from the Temple Mount clashes shows al-Sharif running, then suddenly collapsing. Police proceeded to give him first aid, along with several medics, before he was taken to the hospital.

When he arrived at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, officials said he was “in very serious condition” without publicly stating the cause of the injury.

Medical findings, however, show that the injuries he suffered during the fall did not cause his death and that a heart attack could have caused the kind of massive brain injury he faced.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.