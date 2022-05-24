IDF Forces Come Under Palestinian Fire Near Jenin; Seize Terror Suspect, Assault Rifles

Israeli security forces came under fire as they apprehended a terrorism suspect and assault rifles during a Tuesday morning raid in Wadi Burqin, near the Palestinian city of Jenin, the military said.

Palestinian gunmen shot at the Israeli troops during the operation, who returned fire and identified a hit, according to the Israel Defense Forces. No injuries were sustained on the Israeli side, which included IDF commandos, the Israeli Border Police, and the Shin Bet internal security service.

Two M16 rifles and an Israeli military vest were found in the home of the suspect, who was taken for further questioning.

In a separate West Bank operation overnight, the IDF said it arrested five individuals suspected of terrorist activity and illegal weapons possession, including in Al-Sawahreh, Zurif, Qarawat Bani Hassan, and Nablus, as well as Harmala, the town from which an armed Palestinian man tried to break into an Israeli home in Tekoa earlier this month. Another 11 suspects were arrested in the West Bank overnight Monday.

The IDF has described the Jenin area as “a hotspot of terrorism,” with a heavy presence of armed militants, illegal weapons, and terrorist cells. Israeli security forces have recently stepped up operations there, amid a surge of terrorist attacks by Palestinian and Israeli Arab perpetrators that killed 19 people since March.

Nearly half of these attacks were carried out by assailants from the Jenin area who targeted civilians in Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, and Elad, killing 11 people and wounding some 20 others.

Israeli counterterrorism activity drew international attention earlier this month after Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh died while covering an IDF raid in Jenin. Palestinian leaders swiftly accused Israeli forces of killing her, while Israel said it remains unclear whether she was shot by Palestinian gunmen or Israeli forces, and condemned the Palestinian Authority for refusing to hand over the bullet found in her body for a ballistics examination.

Shortly after Abu Akleh’s death, a veteran Israeli police commando was fatally shot while participating in a raid to capture a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative in Burqin.