Wednesday, May 25th | 24 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Forces Come Under Palestinian Fire Near Jenin; Seize Terror Suspect, Assault Rifles

Teenage Gunman Kills 18 Children at Texas Elementary School

German Antisemitism Monitor: Berlin Attacks Rose in 2021, Included Cases of ‘Extreme Violence’

Jerusalem Day Flag March Will Limit Attendance at Western Wall

The Netherlands Searches Art Collection for Nazi-Looted Works in Government Buildings, Museums

Gal Gadot Investing in Israeli Edtech Startup Safe School

US Designates Hamas Leaders Over Terror Organization’s ‘Secret Investment Portfolio’

Palestinian Incitement to Murder Is Based on Anti-Jewish Discrimination

Turkish Foreign Minister Backs Palestinians Ahead of Israel Talks

CUNY Law School Honors Student Who Called for ‘One Solution – Intifada’

May 24, 2022 8:48 am
0

Israel’s Elbit Systems Q1 Profit Dips, Revenue Up

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The HERMES 900 HFE drone made by Israeli company Elbit for use in the Swiss reconnaissance system (ADS15) is seen during a media presentation at the Swiss air force base in Emmen, Switzerland, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems on Tuesday reported lower first-quarter profit, attributing the drop to stock price-linked compensation plans, while revenue rose.

The company earned $1.19 per diluted share in the quarter compared to $1.64 per share the previous year. Revenue climbed to $1.35 billion from $1.12 billion.

The company’s board declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the first quarter to be paid on July 11.

Elbit had warned earlier in the year that a recent increase in its share price could significantly impact expenses due to stock price-linked compensation plans for employees. It said profits were reduced by $0.72 per share due to those payments.

Related coverage

May 24, 2022 4:38 pm
0

IDF Forces Come Under Palestinian Fire Near Jenin; Seize Terror Suspect, Assault Rifles

Israeli security forces came under fire as they apprehended a terrorism suspect and assault rifles during a Tuesday morning raid...

Excluding one-time items, Elbit earned $1.22 per diluted share in the first quarter, versus $1.72 a year earlier.

Elbit’s Tel Aviv-listed shares are up 36% this year.

Elbit said its backlog of orders reached $13.7 billion at the end of March, similar to the previous quarter. About 72% of that comes from orders outside Israel, and some 55% is due to be performed in 2022 and 2023.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.