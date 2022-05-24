Tuesday, May 24th | 23 Iyyar 5782

May 24, 2022 8:12 am
Last-Minute Compromise Enables Israeli Government to Pass Soldiers’ Tuition Bill

avatar by JNS.org

A general view shows the plenum at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, May 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Israel’s government on Monday passed a law subsidizing academic tuition fees for discharged soldiers, following a last-minute compromise.

The government had originally proposed that the state fund 60 percent of the soldiers’ tuition fees, but the Likud Party, which leads the opposition, threatened to torpedo the measure if its own proposal for 100 percent funding was not accepted.

A compromise proposal by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, for 75 percent funding, was subsequently accepted, enabling the bill to pass by 55 to six.

The remaining 61 Knesset members, both from the opposition and the coalition, did not participate in the third and final Knesset reading of the bill, which the Joint List faction turned into a no-confidence vote, Ynet  reported.

Prior to the vote, Gantz stated, “I’m not willing to allow politics to hurt the IDF. I ask everyone, both coalition and opposition, to vote in favor of this proposal in coordination with the prime minister and foreign minister.”

