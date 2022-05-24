Wednesday, May 25th | 24 Iyyar 5782

May 24, 2022 8:09 am
NYPD Searches for Woman Seen Tossing Lit Book at Synagogue

Gramercy Park in New York City. Photo: Dmadeo via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to the arrest of a woman seen on video lighting a book and piece of cloth on fire before tossing them both at the entrance of a Manhattan synagogue at about 1 am on May 19.

The suspect threw the flammable items through the front gate of the Brotherhood Synagogue on Gramercy Park, said police.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, according to reports.

A Crime Stoppers video of the suspect that was released over the weekend shows the woman walking down a sidewalk in all-black attire, wearing a white baseball cap and carrying a green bag.

