Tuesday, May 24th | 23 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Forces Come Under Palestinian Fire Near Jenin; Seize Terror Suspect, Assault Rifles

14 Children and One Teacher Killed in Texas Elementary School Shooting: Governor

German Antisemitism Monitor: Berlin Attacks Rose in 2021, Included Cases of ‘Extreme Violence’

Jerusalem Day Flag March Will Limit Attendance at Western Wall

The Netherlands Searches Art Collection for Nazi-Looted Works in Government Buildings, Museums

Gal Gadot Investing in Israeli Edtech Startup Safe School

US Designates Hamas Leaders Over Terror Organization’s ‘Secret Investment Portfolio’

Palestinian Incitement to Murder Is Based on Anti-Jewish Discrimination

Turkish Foreign Minister Backs Palestinians Ahead of Israel Talks

CUNY Law School Honors Student Who Called for ‘One Solution – Intifada’

May 24, 2022 7:56 am
0

Top Hamas Figure Threatens to ‘Take Down Israeli Flags With Missiles’ on Jerusalem Day

avatar by JNS.org

Youths wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day amid Israeli-Palestinian tension as they march along the walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

JNS.org – A senior Hamas figure on Sunday threatened that the terror group would launch missiles at the Jewish state during Israel’s Jerusalem Day march, planned for May 29.

Mushir al-Masri, a member of the Hamas parliament in Gaza, said “our missiles” will “take down the [Israeli] flags” traditionally flown on Jerusalem Day, Kan reported.

Al-Masri’s threat joins a previous threat issued by Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar. On Sunday, Haniyeh stated, “I warn the enemy against committing these crimes and marches. The Palestinian people will not [allow] the passage of these Jewish Talmudic fools.”

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev approved the flag march’s traditional Jerusalem Day route last week. The route runs through Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Related coverage

May 24, 2022 11:25 am
0

Turkish Foreign Minister Backs Palestinians Ahead of Israel Talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu started a two-day trip to the Palestinian territories and Israel on Tuesday, the first such...

On Sunday, Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej (Meretz) criticized the decision to allow the march to pass through Damascus Gate, calling it “stupidity.”

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that “the last prime minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] folded because of Hamas. This is the set route of the march,” according to Kan.

In May 2021, Israeli authorities changed the route of the Jerusalem Day march to avoid Damascus Gate, as tensions flared with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. The decision did not alter Hamas’s decision to fire rockets at Jerusalem and southern Israel that day, sparking the 11-day conflict against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, during which 4,000-plus rockets were fired towards Israeli population centers

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.