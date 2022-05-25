Israel Authorizes Transfer of $220.6 Million to Arab Sector

JNS.org – Israel’s government on Tuesday authorized the transfer of 740 million shekels ($220.6 million) to the country’s Arab regional authorities, according to Israeli media reports.

The move comes two weeks after the Islamist Ra’am Party ended a coalition crisis by returning to the government.

The funding includes 200 million shekels ($56.6 million) from the Interior Ministry to local Arab councils, 400 million shekels ($119.2 million) from the Construction Ministry for expanding Arab communities and 90 million shekels ($26.8 million) from the Welfare Ministry for services and social welfare programs, according to Channel 12.

In addition, the science and social equality ministries will invest 50 million shekels ($14.9 million) in the promotion of educational and training programs.

While the funds had already been budgeted, they had been “stuck” for months, according to the report.