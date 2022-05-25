Wednesday, May 25th | 25 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Appeal Court Quashes Ruling on Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount

2,100-Year-Old Farmstead Found in Israel’s Galilee

Israel’s Herzog: Inquiries on Death of Al Jazeera Reporter Must ‘Study the Facts’

With Help of Israeli Startup, EuroLeague Players to Give Fans First-Person POV of Games

Iranian Smuggling Network Hit With US Sanctions as Prospects Fade for Revived Nuclear Deal

Memoir by Auschwitz Survivor, TikTok Sensation #2 on NYT Best Sellers List

Police on High Alert Ahead of Jerusalem Day Flag March

San Diego Community College District Cancels Ceremony Over Planned Alice Walker Appearance

Turkey Is Playing a Dangerous Game With NATO

Palestinians Are Preparing to Kill Jews on Sunday; Will the World Care?

May 25, 2022 4:40 pm
0

Israeli Appeal Court Quashes Ruling on Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Jewish visitors gesture as Israeli security forces secure the area at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli appeal court overturned on Wednesday a ruling by a lower magistrate who had questioned the legality of barring Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Under a decades-old “status quo” arrangement with Muslim authorities, Israel allows Jews to visit only if they refrain from religious rites.

Three Jewish youths who received a restraining order after praying at the site successfully challenged the police decision at Jerusalem Magistrates Court, which ruled on Sunday that their actions had not constituted a breach of the peace.

That prompted protests from the Palestinian leadership, threats from Palestinian militants and a pledge from Israel that the status quo would be preserved.

Related coverage

May 25, 2022 3:42 pm
0

2,100-Year-Old Farmstead Found in Israel’s Galilee

i24 News – Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have unearthed a 2,100-year-old agricultural farmstead in northern Israel's Galilee...

The state filed a counter-appeal on Wednesday with Jerusalem District Court, which found in favor after nightfall.

“The special sensitivity of the Temple Mount cannot be overstated,” Judge Einat Avman-Moller said in her ruling.

A right to freedom of Jewish worship there “is not absolute, and should be superseded by other interests, among them the safeguarding of public order,” she said.

In a statement to Reuters before Wednesday’s ruling, Nati Rom, a lawyer for the defendants, said: “It is strange and regrettable that, in the 21st century, in a Jewish and democratic country, the basic human rights of Jews would be so harmed.”

Tensions in Jerusalem have been mounting ahead of a flag march due to be held by nationalist Jews in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, marking its capture by Israel in a 1967 war.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.