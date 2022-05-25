With Help of Israeli Startup, EuroLeague Players to Give Fans First-Person POV of Games

For the first time, basketball fans will be able to see and hear everything players do on the court, thanks to a new agreement between EuroLeague and the Israeli startup MindFly that will have athletes wear body cameras powered by artificial intelligence.

EuroLeague, a professional basketball competition that is recognized as a top-tier league in Europe, will have all players in the upcoming season fitted with MindFly bodycams while they play, it was announced on Monday. The season will begin with two to three players wearing the bodycams during games. MindFly’s cloud platform will use the resulting footage to create First-Person Point of View (FPV) video highlights for EuroLeague social media channels.

EuroLeague is also expected to convert the videos into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will be sold to fans.

The videos “will transport fans right into the court during matches and training sessions and deepen the relationships between fans, players, clubs, and leagues,” said Alex Ferrer, EuroLeague’s head of marketing and communication. “We’re proud to to offer such a stupendous innovation to our fans.”

Related coverage Memoir by Auschwitz Survivor, TikTok Sensation #2 on NYT Best Sellers List A memoir co-authored by Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp survivor Lily Ebert and her great-grandson is number two this week on The...

MindFly recently signed a similar agreement with the Bayern Munich basketball club in Germany, which will have players wear bodycams during training. The solution “is offered for every sport and from any court, without any need for additional crew or infrastructure,” the company said.

While its AI system currently only broadcasts video clips from select moments in games and training, it will soon broadcast full games live. The content can be viewed on all media channels, including social media, televisions, mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.

“Our message to the clubs and players is ‘you wear the vest, we do the rest’, and today MindFly creates new and exciting content for all sports fans, which did not previously exist,” said MindFly’s co-founder and CEO, Eran Tal. “We are currently in advanced negotiations to sign agreements with several clubs and top football leagues in Europe and with several major broadcasters. We will extend our partnerships globally in the coming year, focusing on clubs, leagues, and top broadcasters in Europe and the US.”