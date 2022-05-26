Thursday, May 26th | 25 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Minutes Before School Attack, Texas Gunman Sent Online Warning

Gantz to Arrive in India for Official Visit on June 1

UK Chief Rabbi Issues Prayer for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Israeli Energy Conglomerate Surprises Ministry With Plans for Disputed Gas Field

US Seizes Iranian Oil Cargo Near Greek Island: Sources

Israeli Appeal Court Quashes Ruling on Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount

2,100-Year-Old Farmstead Found in Israel’s Galilee

Israel’s Herzog: Inquiries on Death of Al Jazeera Reporter Must ‘Study the Facts’

With Help of Israeli Startup, EuroLeague Players to Give Fans First-Person POV of Games

Iranian Smuggling Network Hit With US Sanctions as Prospects Fade for Revived Nuclear Deal

May 26, 2022 7:53 am
0

Gantz to Arrive in India for Official Visit on June 1

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will arrive in India on June 1 for an official visit, his office stated on Wednesday.

During the visit, Gantz will sign a letter of agreement marking 30 years of diplomatic and defense ties between the two countries, according to the statement.

His office announced on March 28 that he decided to delay his visit to India, a day after a deadly terror attack in Hadera by two ISIS-affiliated gunmen who claimed the lives of two Israeli Border Police officers.

This time around, Gantz will meet India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh “with the aim of expanding and deepening cooperation between the establishments. Additional meetings will be held with senior officials,” the defense minister’s office said at the time.

Related coverage

May 26, 2022 7:48 am
0

Israeli Energy Conglomerate Surprises Ministry With Plans for Disputed Gas Field

JNS.org - Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group and its subsidiary NewMed Energy “surprised” Israel’s Energy Ministry with an announcement to...

The visit will also see the participation of other senior Israeli officials from the Defense Ministry’s Directorate for Defense Research and Development, as well as the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, it said. Representatives from Israel’s defense industries will also take part.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.