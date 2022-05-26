Gantz to Arrive in India for Official Visit on June 1

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will arrive in India on June 1 for an official visit, his office stated on Wednesday.

During the visit, Gantz will sign a letter of agreement marking 30 years of diplomatic and defense ties between the two countries, according to the statement.

His office announced on March 28 that he decided to delay his visit to India, a day after a deadly terror attack in Hadera by two ISIS-affiliated gunmen who claimed the lives of two Israeli Border Police officers.

This time around, Gantz will meet India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh “with the aim of expanding and deepening cooperation between the establishments. Additional meetings will be held with senior officials,” the defense minister’s office said at the time.

Related coverage Israeli Energy Conglomerate Surprises Ministry With Plans for Disputed Gas Field JNS.org - Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group and its subsidiary NewMed Energy “surprised” Israel’s Energy Ministry with an announcement to...

The visit will also see the participation of other senior Israeli officials from the Defense Ministry’s Directorate for Defense Research and Development, as well as the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, it said. Representatives from Israel’s defense industries will also take part.