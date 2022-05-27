Friday, May 27th | 26 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Toronto Man Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Threats to Kill Jewish Students

Iran Seizes Two Greek Tankers Amid Row Over US Oil Grab

Kids Called 911 From Classroom During Texas Massacre as Police Waited Outside: Official

Israel Hosts Its First Independence Day Celebration in Gulf Region

How to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program: A Bigger Carrot and Bigger Stick

When Israel Rescues Jews: Operations Moses & Yachin

Here’s How We Can Help 100,000 New Ukrainian Refugees

French Prosecutor Will Examine Antisemitic Motive in Brutal Murder of Elderly Jewish Man After All

As the Bible Predicted, Only the Jews Could Make Israel Grow

Fatah Supports ‘Pure and Heroic’ Tel Aviv Terrorists Who Murdered 8

May 27, 2022 8:30 am
0

Israeli Study Warns That Climate Change ‘Might Be More Rapid Than Predicted’

avatar by JNS.org

A general view shows seagulls in Ashdod port, as a storm approaches Israel’s shores, Jan. 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

JNS.org – Climate change appears to be happening faster than predicted, according to a new study released by Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science.

The Rehovot-based academic institution said on Thursday that a new study has found that storms in the Southern Hemisphere have already reached intensity levels previously predicted to occur 60 years from now.

Published in “Nature Climate Change” by a team of scientists led by Dr. Rei Chemke of Weizmann’s Earth and Planetary Sciences Department, the study “revealed a considerable intensification of winter storms in the Southern Hemisphere.”

“Until now, climate models have projected a human-caused intensification of winter storms only towards the end of this century,” reported Weizmann. “In the new study, Chemke and his team compared climate model simulations with current storm observations. Their discovery was bleak: It became clear that storm intensification over recent decades has already reached levels projected to occur in the year 2080.”

Chemke noted that “we chose to focus on the Southern Hemisphere because the intensification registered there has been stronger than in the Northern Hemisphere.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.