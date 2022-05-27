Friday, May 27th | 26 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York State Lawmakers Pass Holocaust Education Bill

Iran Summons Swiss Envoy Over US Seizure of Iranian Oil: Media

Two Senior US Officials Visited Saudi Arabia for Talks This Week

University of Melbourne Student Union Reverses Course on BDS After Backlash

IDF Scenario: War With Hezbollah Would Mean Thousands Dead in Lebanon, 300 in Israel Within 9 Days

Poll: Vast Majority of Americans Unfamiliar With BDS Campaign Against Israel

Gantz: PA Probe’s Claim That Israel Targeted Al Jazeera Reporter Is ‘Blatant Lie’

New York Times Serves as Stenographer for Bernie Sanders Attack on AIPAC

Actor Liev Schreiber Says Jewish Grandfather’s Roots Inspired His Relief Efforts in Ukraine

New Digital Exhibit Features Photos of Holocaust Survivors Taken by Kate Middleton

May 27, 2022 8:14 am
0

New York State Lawmakers Pass Holocaust Education Bill

avatar by JNS.org

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at a press conference in Midtown Manhattan on October 13, 2021 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/NurPhoto via Reuters Connect

JNS.org – The New York State Senate unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday that will ensure that schools across New York are teaching students about the Holocaust, as required by law.

The bill, which unanimously passed the State Assembly earlier this week, will now be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for consideration.

The legislation authorizes the New York State Education Department to survey schools to determine if they are teaching students about the Holocaust appropriately at each grade level, as required under existing law. It will also examine whether a school district is meeting learning standards about the Holocaust.

Districts not in compliance will be required to submit a “corrective action plan” on how they expect to comply with learning standards. The survey’s findings will be accessible to legislative leaders.

Related coverage

May 26, 2022 4:56 pm
0

Poll: Vast Majority of Americans Unfamiliar With BDS Campaign Against Israel

The vast majority of Americans have heard nothing or very little of the international campaign to boycott Israel, according to...

The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.