New York State Lawmakers Pass Holocaust Education Bill

JNS.org – The New York State Senate unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday that will ensure that schools across New York are teaching students about the Holocaust, as required by law.

The bill, which unanimously passed the State Assembly earlier this week, will now be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for consideration.

The legislation authorizes the New York State Education Department to survey schools to determine if they are teaching students about the Holocaust appropriately at each grade level, as required under existing law. It will also examine whether a school district is meeting learning standards about the Holocaust.

Districts not in compliance will be required to submit a “corrective action plan” on how they expect to comply with learning standards. The survey’s findings will be accessible to legislative leaders.

The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic.