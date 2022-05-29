Monday, May 30th | 29 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine’s Donbas ‘Unconditional Priority’ for Moscow: Russia’s Lavrov

Wiz CEO: ‘Anyone Who Thinks That Salaries in High-Tech Will Fall Is Wrong’

‘Kochav Meir’ Field Hospital Shows Israel ‘Did Not Stand Aside’ in Ukraine, Says Lapid

Israel Remembers Thousands of Ethiopian Jews Who Died While Making Aliyah

Tens of Thousands of Flag-Waving Israelis Take Part in Jerusalem Day March After Clashes at Temple Mount

Jerusalem, a City Whose Future Is Just as Promising as Its Rich Past

Yom Yerushalayim: Correcting a Historical Injustice

Iraq’s Blood-Curdling Bill Targets Israel (and Its Own People)

Israel Considers Saudi Request to Change Status of Two Red Sea Islands

Ukrainian Defenders Hold Out in Donbas City Under Heavy Fire

May 29, 2022 7:25 pm
0

‘Kochav Meir’ Field Hospital Shows Israel ‘Did Not Stand Aside’ in Ukraine, Says Lapid

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Doctors at Israel’s ‘Kochav Meir’ field hospital in western Ukraine check patient x-rays against the morning daylight. Photo: Naama Frank Azriel / Sheba Medical Center

The thousands of Ukrainian refugees treated at Israel’s field hospital in western Ukraine are “living witnesses to the fact that we did not stand aside” as the country was invaded by Russia, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday.

“Israel was and remains the only country to send an entire hospital into Ukraine,” Lapid remarked at a ceremony honoring the facility, which operated for six weeks in the Ukrainian town of Mostyska, close to the border with Poland.

Some 210 staff treated more than 6,000 Ukrainian refugees, including 750 children, at the 66-bed center — dubbed “Kochav Meir” (Shining Star) in honor of former Prime Minister Golda Meir, who was born in Ukraine. The hospital performed a number of surgeries in field conditions, including a Caesarean section, together with local medical staff.

“It may not have looked this way from the outside, but this was the highest standard of a field hospital in the world,” Lapid elaborated. “A fully digital hospital, with advanced telemedicine capabilities, and with the ability to go down into a shelter during an air raid siren — but to continue treating.”

Related coverage

May 29, 2022 7:46 pm
0

Ukraine’s Donbas ‘Unconditional Priority’ for Moscow: Russia’s Lavrov

The "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas region is an "unconditional priority" for Moscow, while other Ukrainian territories should decide their future...

Also participating in the ceremony were Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, as well as senior staff and medical crews from Israel’s largest hospitals, who were part of the mission in Ukraine.

Horowitz described the field hospital as the “pinnacle” of Israeli diplomacy, and an example of the state’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid to partner countries facing emergencies.

“We have a moral obligation to reach out our arm to Ukraine in the face of the massacres and brutal war crimes that are still being carried out on their soil,” said Horowitz. “We will continue to help as we are part of a family of democratic peoples. ”

Lapid announced Sunday that in two weeks, a Ukrainian medical delegation from Lviv is expected to arrive in Israel to receive training in emergency medicine.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.