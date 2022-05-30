Monday, May 30th | 29 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blinken Strongly Condemns Iran Seizure of Greek-Flagged Vessels

Israel Looking at Designating Jewish Far-Right Groups as Terrorist Organizations After Jerusalem Day Clashes

Iranian Media Names Five Israelis as Potential Targets Amid Warning of ‘Real Threat’ to Avenge Slain IRGC Officer

Funds Cut From City Program for CUNY Law After Faculty Backs Israel Boycott

Suriname Says Will Open Embassy in Jerusalem

Colorado Hedge Funder: Investing in Israel Is ‘Antidote’ to BDS

Ukrainian Activists in Israel Force Postponement of Russian Singer’s Concert Tour

Top German Antisemitism Official Expresses Concern That Major Art Show Is Boycotting Israel

Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Silence Openly Approves Violence Against Jews

As Semester Ends, the BDS Movement Picks Up Gains on Campus

May 30, 2022 8:50 am
0

Israel Working on Normalization With Saudi Arabia, Says Israeli FM

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a news conference as he meets with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

i24 News – Israel is working with the United States and Gulf Arab nations towards normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Monday.

“We believe that it is possible to have a normalization process with Saudi Arabia. It’s in our interest,” Lapid told Army Radio.

“We’ve already said that this is the next step after the Abraham Accords, to talk about a long and careful process,” he added, referring to Israel’s normalization in 2020 with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

“We’re working with the US and the Gulf states on this.”

Related coverage

May 30, 2022 3:50 pm
0

Israel Looking at Designating Jewish Far-Right Groups as Terrorist Organizations After Jerusalem Day Clashes

Senior Israeli officials on Monday called for considering the designation of far-right Jewish groups as terrorist organizations, a day after...

While Jerusalem and Riyadh do not share official diplomatic relations, ties have recently warmed, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman seeing Israel as a strategic “potential ally” in fighting Iranian influence in the region.

However, the act of normalization with the kingdom would be a lengthy process comprised of small steps, Lapid noted, stressing that both countries must prioritize their own security.

“This won’t happen the same way it did last time,” Lapid said in reference to the rapidly agreed upon Abraham Accords.

“It could be that three foreign ministers after me, someone will be standing on the podium and will celebrate this — which is completely fine; this is how one runs a state.”

His comments came shortly after a senior Israeli official reportedly visited Saudi Arabia for talks on security and other cooperation, as well as covert talks between US and Saudi officials last week.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.