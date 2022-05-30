Tennessee Adopts IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law this week a “written policy prohibiting the teaching of antisemitic concepts” in schools. It also authorizes schools to utilize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism in case of alleged antisemitism by students.

With the acceptance of HB 2673, Tennessee becomes the fifth state to legislate the official definition of Jew-hatred.

“As the fifth state to enact legislation using the IHRA definition, Tennessee’s bill sets a standard for other states to follow as they combat antisemitism and confront the delegitimization of the State of Israel in the process,” said Israeli-American Coalition for Action Chairman Shawn Evenhaim. “We are grateful to see that Jewish and Israeli-Americans are not left to contend with incidents of antisemitic hatred alone.”

To date, 22 states have issued proclamations and resolutions supporting the IHRA definition. Only five states — Florida, Iowa, South Carolina, Arizona and now Tennessee — have codified it into law.