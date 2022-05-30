Monday, May 30th | 29 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blinken Strongly Condemns Iran Seizure of Greek-Flagged Vessels

Israel Looking at Designating Jewish Far-Right Groups as Terrorist Organizations After Jerusalem Day Clashes

Iranian Media Names Five Israelis as Potential Targets Amid Warning of ‘Real Threat’ to Avenge Slain IRGC Officer

Funds Cut From City Program for CUNY Law After Faculty Backs Israel Boycott

Suriname Says Will Open Embassy in Jerusalem

Colorado Hedge Funder: Investing in Israel Is ‘Antidote’ to BDS

Ukrainian Activists in Israel Force Postponement of Russian Singer’s Concert Tour

Top German Antisemitism Official Expresses Concern That Major Art Show Is Boycotting Israel

Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Silence Openly Approves Violence Against Jews

As Semester Ends, the BDS Movement Picks Up Gains on Campus

May 30, 2022 7:59 am
0

Tennessee Adopts IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville. Photo: Andre Porter/Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law this week a “written policy prohibiting the teaching of antisemitic concepts” in schools. It also authorizes schools to utilize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism in case of alleged antisemitism by students.

With the acceptance of HB 2673, Tennessee becomes the fifth state to legislate the official definition of Jew-hatred.

“As the fifth state to enact legislation using the IHRA definition, Tennessee’s bill sets a standard for other states to follow as they combat antisemitism and confront the delegitimization of the State of Israel in the process,” said Israeli-American Coalition for Action Chairman Shawn Evenhaim. “We are grateful to see that Jewish and Israeli-Americans are not left to contend with incidents of antisemitic hatred alone.”

To date, 22 states have issued proclamations and resolutions supporting the IHRA definition. Only five states — Florida, Iowa, South Carolina, Arizona and now Tennessee — have codified it into law.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.