Tuesday, May 31st | 1 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French Court Sentences Imam for Antisemitic Sermon Following Appeal

South African Jewish Outlet ‘Expelled’ From Press Group After Reporting on ‘Antisemitic’ Cartoon

Argentine Jews Launch Legal Action Against Far-Left Politician Agitating for Israel to Be ‘Destroyed’

Israel Says Iran Stole Classified Docs From UN Atomic Agency to Evade Nuclear Probes

Iran Decries ‘Unfair’ IAEA Report on Nuclear Activities

I Marched With 40,000 People to Celebrate Israel

PLO, Palestinian TV Openly Advocate for Israel’s Destruction

A Palestinian Celebration of ‘Empress of Terror’ Fusako Shigenobu

Iran Is Developing Preemptive-Strike Capabilities

Jewish Comedian Takes Edgy Game Show Online, and to Brooklyn

May 31, 2022 8:13 am
0

Bennett Meets With Prime Minister of Georgia

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, May 29, 2022. Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday in Jerusalem.

According to a statement by Bennett’s office, the leaders “discussed geopolitical changes and their implications, regional challenges and joint opportunities for Israel and Georgia, as well as cooperation in trade, investments and agriculture.”

Israeli Agriculture and Development for the Negev and Galilee Minister Oded Forer was also in attendance.

According to the Georgian website Agenda, Bennett told the head of the Georgian government that it was “no secret that we value each other very much,” while Garibashvili noted the “close” friendship between the states in his own remarks.

Related coverage

May 31, 2022 8:35 am
0

IDF Arrests Two Suspects in Samaria After Finding an IED in Their Vehicle

JNS.org - Israeli forces arrested two suspects in Samaria on Monday night after finding an improvised explosive device (IED) in...

“The meeting highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation in various fields,” said the report, adding that it created “opportunities to further develop partnerships in many areas, including education, infrastructure, tourism, trade and agriculture.”

Meanwhile, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with his Jordanian counterpart and with Jordanian Vice Prime Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday in Amman.

“Bilateral cooperation between Georgia and Jordan, and the questions of enhancing it” was discussed at the meeting, according to Agenda.

The Georgian prime minister also crossed into Jordan on Monday for a two-day visit.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.