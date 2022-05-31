Bennett Meets With Prime Minister of Georgia

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday in Jerusalem.

According to a statement by Bennett’s office, the leaders “discussed geopolitical changes and their implications, regional challenges and joint opportunities for Israel and Georgia, as well as cooperation in trade, investments and agriculture.”

Israeli Agriculture and Development for the Negev and Galilee Minister Oded Forer was also in attendance.

According to the Georgian website Agenda, Bennett told the head of the Georgian government that it was “no secret that we value each other very much,” while Garibashvili noted the “close” friendship between the states in his own remarks.

Related coverage IDF Arrests Two Suspects in Samaria After Finding an IED in Their Vehicle JNS.org - Israeli forces arrested two suspects in Samaria on Monday night after finding an improvised explosive device (IED) in...

“The meeting highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation in various fields,” said the report, adding that it created “opportunities to further develop partnerships in many areas, including education, infrastructure, tourism, trade and agriculture.”

Meanwhile, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with his Jordanian counterpart and with Jordanian Vice Prime Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday in Amman.

“Bilateral cooperation between Georgia and Jordan, and the questions of enhancing it” was discussed at the meeting, according to Agenda.

The Georgian prime minister also crossed into Jordan on Monday for a two-day visit.