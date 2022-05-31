PLO, Palestinian TV Openly Advocate for Israel’s Destruction

Tuesday, May 31st | 1 Sivan 5782

May 31, 2022 10:27 am
avatar by Itamar Marcus and Nan Jacques Zilberdik

Opinion

A tattered flag flies over the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office two days after President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton announced that the State Department would close the PLO office in Washington, DC, Sept. 12, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

During the month of Ramadan, official Palestinian Authority (PA) TV entertained viewers with different quizzes. One evident goal was to reinforce the PA’s vision of a world without Israel, by presenting all of the State of Israel as “Palestine.”

The answers of the participants, who were all residents of refugee camps, confirmed that the PA policy of denying Israel’s right to exist in any borders — which Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has proven that the PA has taught generations of Palestinians — has become rooted in Palestinian consciousness everywhere.

And even worse, correct answers denying Israel’s existence were rewarded by the PLO Department of Refugee Affairs with 20 Jordanian dinars, approximately $28.

In one quiz, a participant was asked about the borders of “Palestine.” Without blinking an eye, the man cited “the Mediterranean Sea, the Jordan River, Lebanon, and the Gulf of Aqaba” as borders, completely ignoring Israel’s existence:

In another episode, Israel’s Mount Meron was classified as “the highest mountain in Palestine.”

Moreover, the area of “Palestine” was established as “27,000 sq. km.” The area of the West Bank and Gaza Strip combined is less than 7,000 sq. km. The figure 27,000 sq. km. is the area of all of Israel (without the Golan Heights), in addition to the West Bank and Gaza:

In yet another PA TV quiz, Israel’s Sea of Galilee and Hula Lake in the north and the Red Sea in the south were all claimed to be among “the four seas in Palestine.”

PMW has exposed many such PA TV quizzes over the years, in which denying Israel’s existence could be worth as much as $50 and even $100. That’s the real reason for the lack of peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Nan Jacques Zilberdik and Itamar Marcus are respectively a contributor and Founder and Director of Palestinian Media Watch — where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

