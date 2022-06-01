Hamas Terrorist Gets Life Sentence for 2019 Murder of Israeli Student

JNS.org – An Israeli military court on Tuesday sentenced Hamas terrorist Ahmad Asafra to life in prison plus 25 years for the 2019 murder of Dvir Sorek.

Asafra was also ordered to pay $450,000 to Sorek family.

Sorek, an 18-year-old yeshivah student, was stabbed to death near Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion. He was in a program that combines Torah study with military service, but was not a member of the military at the time of his death.

Sorek’s body was found on a road leading to his yeshiva. The attackers fled the scene but were found after a 48-hour search. They told investigators they had killed Sorek because of “the suffering of the Palestinian people” and “the situation at Al-Aqsa.”

